Denmark to Allow People to Copyright Their Features to Combat Deepfakes

Denmark is setting itself apart when it comes to protecting its citizens from deepfakes, allowing them to copyright their looks, appearance, and voice.

Deepfakes are a growing problem in the age of AI, with AI models easily duplicating individuals in photos and videos. The technology poses serious ethical and legal issues, as bad actors can easily create images or videos that make it appear someone is falsely doing or saying something. The technology has evolved to the point that it is nearly impossible to tell a deepfake from reality.

According to The Guardian, Denmark is taking decisive action to protect its citizens with a novel approach: giving users power over their looks and voice.

“In the bill we agree and are sending an unequivocal message that everybody has the right to their own body, their own voice and their own facial features, which is apparently not how the current law is protecting people against generative AI,” Danish culture minister, Jakob Engel-Schmidt told the outlet.

“Human beings can be run through the digital copy machine and be misused for all sorts of purposes and I’m not willing to accept that,” he added.

The legislation has broad support within the Danish government, with nine of 10 MPs believed to be backing it. Once passed, the law would give citizens the ability to force platforms to remove deepfake content shared without consent, although satire and parody content would be exempt.

“Of course this is new ground we are breaking, and if the platforms are not complying with that, we are willing to take additional steps,” said Engel-Schmidt.

A Common Sense Approach to a Growing Issue

Denmark’s approach appears to be a common sense approach to what is becoming a major issue. Many other jurisdictions have passed laws outlawing deepfake pornography, but Denmark’s approach appears to be the first that takes a proactive approach.

In the US and the UK, performers have been especially impacted by deepfake technology, with some character and voice actors unwittingly signing away the right to their likeness and voice.

Hopefully, other jurisdictions will follow Denmark’s lead and establish legislation that puts users firmly in control over their likeness and voice.