Delta SkyMiles Members to Get Free In-Flight Wi-Fi, Courtesy of T-Mobile

T-Mobile and Delta Airlines have announced a partnership to offer free in-flight Wi-Fi, regardless of the customer’s carrier of choice.

T-Mobile customers have enjoyed free in-flight Wi-Fi for some time, but now Delta SkyMiles members will receive the same benefit. The expanded partnership between the two companies goes into effect February 1.

“At T-Mobile, we believe staying connected while traveling should be an easy, seamless experience,” said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. “T-Mobile customers already get free in-flight Wi-Fi, and now we’re partnering with Delta to bring that experience to all SkyMiles Members so that anyone flying Delta can enjoy online access from takeoff to touchdown.”

The service will first be available on domestic mainline Delta flights, with some 700 aircraft equipped by the end of 2023. The service will expand to include international and regional flights by the end of 2024.

“The ability to stay connected while seeing the world is simply foundational. Delta’s new partnership with T-Mobile signifies another exciting step forward as we lead the industry in delivering a differentiated onboard experience that’s as comfortable and personalized as sitting in your own living room,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.