Dell Wants to Help Enterprise Customers Build Generative AI Models

Dell has announced new Dell Generative AI Solutions aimed at helping enterprise customers build generative AI models.

Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI may get the lion’s share of media coverage regarding generative AI, but companies across industries are looking to cash in on the new tech. Dell is no exception, with the hardware maker teaming up with Nvidia to provide “full-stack GenAI with large language models” to a range of industries.

“Generative AI represents an inflection point that is driving fundamental change in the pace of innovation while improving the customer experience and enabling new ways to work,” Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and co-chief operating officer, Dell Technologies, said on a recent investor call. “Customers, big and small, are using their own data and business context to train, fine-tune and inference on Dell infrastructure solutions to incorporate advanced AI into their core business processes effectively and efficiently.”

“Generative AI can help every enterprise transform its data into intelligent applications that enable them to solve complex business challenges,” said Manuvir Das, vice president, Enterprise Computing, NVIDIA. “Dell Technologies and NVIDIA are building on our long-standing relationship to enable organizations to harness this capability to better serve their customers, more fully support their employees and fuel innovation across their operations.”