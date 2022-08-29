Dell Shuts Down Russia Operations

Dell is the latest company to shut down its operations in Russia in response to that country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has faced international sanctions by countries and corporations alike in response to the invasion. According to Reuters, Dell is the latest company to join the ever-growing list of companies taking action.

Dell had previously suspended sales in Russian and Ukraine in February before closing its offices in mid-August.

“In mid-August, we closed our offices and ceased all Russian operations,” Dell spokesperson Mike Siemienas told Reuters.

“Back in February, we made the decision to not sell, service or support products in Russia, Belarus and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, in addition to the already embargoed Crimea.”