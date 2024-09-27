Dell Mandates RTO for Global Sales Team

Dell has joined Amazon, telling members of its global sales team they must return to the office five days a week.

According to Reuters, Dell informed global sales team member that they must work from the office if they are able in the interests of collaboration and to “grow skills.”

“Working remotely should be the exception rather than the routine,” the memo said.

Interestingly, employees who are unable to go into the office—such as those who live too far from a Dell office—are allowed to remain remote.

“Remote sales team members who can’t go into a Dell office should continue to work remotely,” the memo added.

Dell has traditionally been one of the more aggressive companies pushing for a return to the office, a stance that has put it at odds with its workforce. The company forced employees to classify themselves as hybrid or remote, with remote workers ineligible for promotions, as well as consideration for new roles. Needless to say, the move was not a popular one.

“My team is spread out around the world. Almost 90% of the team did the same as in our case there was no real advantage going to the office,” one worker said at the time.

“I benefited a lot from being WFH since 2020 and had a lot of personal growth. I’m not willing to give that up if I don’t have to,” another employee said.

“The more time I have to spend in the office, the less time, money, and personal space I have for all of that,” said another worker, speaking of family time, hobbies, and other qualify of life benefits they have enjoyed. ”I can do my job just as well from home and have all of those personal benefits as well.”

“With the salary that we are receiving, a return to the office would leave a huge hole in our budget,” thanks to commuting and meal purchases, said another employee.

In the wake of Dell’s efforts, nearly half of employees opted to remain remote and forgo advancement rather than return to the office.

In Amazon’s case, its RTO mandate has been a disaster, with 73% of employees considering leaving the company. Only time will tell if Dell’s approach is as disastrous as Amazon’s.