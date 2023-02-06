Dell Laying Off 5% of Its Workforce

Dell is joining the ranks of companies laying off employees, with plans to let 5% of its workforce go.

Like many PC manufacturers, Dell was flying high during the pandemic, thanks to unprecedented demand for computers. Post-pandemic, however, demand has come crashing down, bringing Dell and other manufacturers with it.

In a regulatory filing, the company announced plans to lay off 5% of its workforce, or roughly 6,600 employees.

On February 6, 2023, Dell Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) announced to its employees reorganizations and actions to align its investments more closely with its previously discussed strategic and customer priorities. These actions will result in a reduction of approximately 5% of the Company’s workforce as the Company continues to take prudent steps in light of a challenging global economic environment.

In a letter to employees, Vice Chairman and Co-COO Jeff Clarke, promised that impacted employees will be supported by the company as they move on to other opportunities.

What we know is market conditions continue to erode with an uncertain future. The steps we’ve taken to stay ahead of downturn impacts – which enabled several strong quarters in a row – are no longer enough. We now have to make additional decisions to prepare for the road ahead.