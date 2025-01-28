DeepSeek Suffers ‘Large-Scale Malicious Attacks’

On the heels of its biggest news day since its creation, Chinese AI startup DeepSeek is suffering “large-scale malicious attacks.”

DeepSeek took the tech industry by storm with its AI models rivaling the best the US can offer at a fraction of the cost as its larger rivals, with reports putting the cost at a mere 3-5%. The fallout has seen tech stocks tank on fears that US AI firms are overvalued.

DeepSeek’s success is also a damning indictment of the United States’ current policy of trying to restrict advanced AI chips to Chinese firms. Despite regulators’ best efforts, DeepSeek managed to build a highly competitive model despite not having access to the same quality and quantity of chips as US firms.

With its rising status, DeepSeek is dealing with the dark side that comes along with it. According to CNBC, the startup says it is temporarily limiting registration “due to large-scale malicious attacks.” The company says existing users will be able to continue using the service, and that only new registrations are currently impacted.

It’s unclear at this time where the attacks are originating from, or what will be necessary to curb the attacks.