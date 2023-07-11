Dealerships Are Unhappy With GM’s Decision to Ditch CarPlay/Android Auto

Dealerships are unhappy with GM’s decision to develop its own alternative to CarPlay and Android Auto, fearing it will alienate customers.

GM announced in late March that it would phase out Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto support in favor of its own custom solution. The company even hired Mike Abbott, former VP of Engineering for Apple’s Cloud Services, to head up its endeavors.

According to Detroit Free Press, dealerships are not happy with GM’s decision.

“CarPlay’s not broken. Why fix it?” asked one of the outlet’s sources in close contact with multiple GM dealers. “The risk of failure is very high.”

“I don’t even know the name of (GM’s) new system, much less what benefits our customers can expect,” the dealer source said. “Nobody has had any communication from GM. What am I supposed to tell my customers?”

“The new system can’t just work,” the source continued. “It has to be the best in the market. It’s got to be better than CarPlay.”

The concerns illustrate the challenges GM has charting its own path.