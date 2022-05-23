DC Attorney General Suing Mark Zuckerberg Over Cambridge Analytica

Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is suing Mark Zuckerberg over the Cambridge Analytica scandal in an effort to hold the CEO personally liable.

Cambridge Analytica improperly acquired the data of tens of millions of Facebook users, resulting in one of the biggest scandals in the company’s history. The fallout has continued to haunt Facebook, but AG Racine is wanting to make sure Zuckerberg pays for the scandal personally.

“Since filing our landmark lawsuit against Facebook, my office has fought tooth and nail against the company’s characteristic efforts to resist producing documents and otherwise thwart our suit. We continue to persist and have followed the evidence right to Mr. Zuckerberg,” said AG Racine.

In particular, AG Racine makes the case that Zuckerberg was personally involved in the policies and decisions that opened the door for the Cambridge Analytica debacle.

“The evidence shows Mr. Zuckerberg was personally involved in Facebook’s failure to protect the privacy and data of its users leading directly to the Cambridge Analytica incident,” AG Racine added. “This unprecedented security breach exposed tens of millions of Americans’ personal information, and Mr. Zuckerberg’s policies enabled a multi-year effort to mislead users about the extent of Facebook’s wrongful conduct. This lawsuit is not only warranted, but necessary, and sends a message that corporate leaders, including CEOs, will be held accountable for their actions.”

Should this lawsuit move forward and gain traction, it could be the beginning of a very difficult time for Zuckerberg.