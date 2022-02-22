David Crosby Calls Spotify ‘Scummy People’ As Music Pulled

Spotify’s troubles continue to mount with music legend David Crosby calling the people who work there “scummy people.”

Spotify found itself in hot water over its relationship with Joe Rogan. Rogan’s show has been criticized repeatedly for spreading misinformation about the COVID pandemic, as well as for language Rogan himself has used over the years.

Neil Young became one of the biggest names to call the platform out and pull his entire catalog of music, but Crosby is being even more blunt, saying he doesn’t believe the company will suddenly develop morals.

“I don’t see them growing a conscience,” Crosby told Stereogum. “I don’t believe there are good people working there. If they were good people, they wouldn’t work there. They’re not going to suddenly grow some balls and stand against the trend. They’re not going to feel the need to do the right thing. They’re going to keep on collecting money and being shitty to the world. That’s what we have to deal with. “

Crosby had already sold his catalog of music to Irving Azoff, but Azoff was willing to accomodate him when Crosby told him he wanted his music off the platform.

“Of course I had to ask Irving [Azoff],” Crosby continued. “He holds my publishing. The amazing and really wonderful thing is both [Azoff’s company] Iconic and BMG went along with it. They said, ‘If that’s what you feel you have to do, we’ll go along with it.’ I was stunned. That is not normal corporate behavior. Normally they go for the dollar and the quickest possible answer. They don’t go for that, they don’t do that. They don’t support a moral stand.”

So far, Spotify has continued to stand by Rogan. But as the the losses mount, one can’t help but wonder if the company will eventually cut him loose.