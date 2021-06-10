Dark Sky Weather App Shutting Down at End of 2022

Popular weather app Dark Sky is shutting down at the end of 2022, following Apple’s purchase of the app in 2020.

When Apple purchased Dark Sky in March 2020, the company announced it would shut down its Android app immediately, followed by the API at the end of 2021. It appears that date is being pushed back, with the API, iOS and web apps all shutting down at the end of 2022.

Dark Sky’s Adam Grossman made the announcement on the company’s blog.

Update: Support for the Dark Sky API service for existing customers will continue until the end of 2022. The iOS app and Dark Sky website will also be available until the end of 2022.

Some of Dark Sky’s features have already been making their way into the iOS weather app since the purchase. iOS 15 promises to bring even more features to the native weather app so, hopefully, Dark Sky’s eventual demise will be a little easier to swallow.