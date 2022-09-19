Dark Sky Weather App Reaches End-of-Life December 31

The popular Dark Sky weather app will stop working December 31, 2022, after Apple bought it and incorporated it into its own weather app.

Apple bought Dark Sky in March 2020 with the goal of integrating its hyperlocal weather features into its own weather apps and services. The Android and Google Wear versions were shut down almost immediately, with the iOS version sticking around for a while.

Dark Sky posted a blog this summer to remind users that the App will cease to be available, and purchased versions will no longer work, beginning December 31.

As previously announced, the Dark Sky iOS app will no longer be available beginning on December 31st, 2022 and, as of this date, already purchased versions of the app will no longer provide weather data. The Dark Sky API and website will continue to function until March 31st, 2023.

Dark Sky’s forecast technology is now enhanced and integrated into the all-new Apple Weather forecast, powering Apple’s updated Weather app. Click here to learn more.

Fortunately, Dark Sky’s features have been well-integrated into the iOS Weather app, but Android users are still out in the cold.