Dan Price: ‘If You Get Your Work Done, That’s All That matters’

As companies the world over struggle with hybrid and remote work, Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price has one of the most enlightened approaches of all.

Price is already somewhat of a legend for his fair treatment of employees. The CEO famously lowered his yearly salary to $70,000, while simultaneously raising his employees’ minimum wage to the same amount, in an effort to ensure his employees could make a living wage. Price has now applied that same, enlightened approach to in-office vs remote work.

We asked our employees where they want to work:

7% want to go to the office full time 31% want an office-remote hybrid 62% want to work only from home

So I told them: sounds great. Do whatever you want. As a CEO, what do I care? If you get your work done, that’s all that matters

— Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle), Match 15, 2022

Needless to say, Price’s announcement is being praised across the Twitterverse, with people calling for all companies to follow his example, and others asking if they can come work for Gravity.

In a time when companies and CEOs are pushing to “return to normal,” Price’s approach is a refreshing departure from the norm, one that focuses on productivity rather than arbitrary constructs.