D-Link Announces Data Breach As a Result of a Phishing Attack

D-Link Corporation has announced a data breach that resulted from an employee falling victim to a phishing attack.

Reports began circulating via online forums that D-Link had suffered an attack, prompting the company to investigate. According to the company’s findings, the reports online were exaggerated and filled with half-truths.

D-Link has now issued a statement, outlining the extent of the attack:

The data was confirmed not from the cloud but likely originated from an old D-View 6 system, which reached its end of life as early as 2015. The data was used for registration purposes back then. So far, no evidence suggests the archaic data contained any user IDs or financial information. However, some low-sensitivity and semi-public information, such as contact names or office email addresses, were indicated. The incident is believed to have been triggered by an employee unintentionally falling victim to a phishing attack, resulting in unauthorized access to long-unused and outdated data. Despite the company’s systems meeting the information security standards of that era, it profoundly regrets this occurrence. D-Link is fully dedicated to addressing this incident and implementing measures to enhance the security of its business operations. After the incident, the company promptly terminated the services of the test lab and conducted a thorough review of the access control. Further steps will continue to be taken as necessary to safeguard the rights of all users in the future.

The company reiterated that it believes most customers are unaffected by the breach: