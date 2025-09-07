Czech Republic Warns Against Chinese Tech in Critical Infrastructure

In a move underscoring growing geopolitical tensions in the digital realm, the Czech Republic’s National Cyber and Information Security Agency (NUKIB) has issued a stark advisory to critical infrastructure operators, urging them to steer clear of Chinese-made technology and avoid routing user data through servers in China. The warning, released this week, highlights the risks posed by Chinese national security laws that could compel companies to hand over data to the government, potentially enabling espionage or sabotage. This comes amid a series of cyber incidents attributed to Chinese actors, raising alarms across Europe.

The advisory specifically targets sectors like energy, telecommunications, and transportation, where reliance on foreign tech could expose vulnerabilities. NUKIB points to China’s 2017 National Intelligence Law, which mandates cooperation with state intelligence efforts, as a core concern. Operators are advised to audit their supply chains and phase out equipment that might allow remote access from Chinese territories, including smartphones, cloud services, and even photovoltaic inverters.

Escalating Threats from State-Sponsored Actors

Recent events have amplified these fears. In May 2025, Czech authorities publicly attributed a cyberattack on the Foreign Ministry’s unclassified network to the Chinese hacking group APT31, also known as Judgment Panda. According to a report from Reuters, the intrusion involved sophisticated malware designed for espionage, prompting Prague to summon the Chinese ambassador and condemn the act as part of a broader “malicious cyber campaign.” China denied the allegations, but the incident echoed similar breaches worldwide.

Further details emerged from The Record from Recorded Future News, which noted that APT31, linked to China’s Ministry of State Security, targeted government infrastructure with high certainty. This isn’t isolated; the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) tracks such incidents in its timeline of significant cyber events, listing multiple Chinese state-sponsored operations since 2006 that have compromised critical networks globally, often resulting in data theft exceeding millions in value.

Implications for Critical Infrastructure Security

The NUKIB warning extends to specific technologies, such as Chinese solar inverters, which PV Tech reported could pose data security threats due to embedded backdoors or mandatory data routing. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from cybersecurity experts like Lukasz Olejnik have highlighted the “HIGH threat” level, emphasizing how Chinese laws enable unlimited government access to remotely administered assets. This sentiment is echoed in broader advisories, including one from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which, as detailed in The National Law Review, warns of Chinese actors compromising networks for global espionage.

Industry insiders note that this advisory could influence procurement policies across the EU, pushing for alternatives from trusted vendors. For instance, Dark Reading points out the risks of data exfiltration in products that send information back to China, potentially fueling intelligence operations. Czech President Petr Pavel has publicly equated the Chinese cyber threat to Russia’s, as reported in the Financial Times via X posts from figures like Jakub Janda.

Global Repercussions and Strategic Responses

The fallout extends beyond Czech borders. The U.K.’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office condemned similar activities in a May 2025 statement shared on X, calling the targeting of democratic institutions “completely unacceptable.” Meanwhile, The Cyber Express details how Czechia’s watchdog is focusing on remote administration from Chinese territories, urging immediate risk assessments.

Experts argue this is part of a pattern where state-backed groups like Volt Typhoon—linked to China—embed in critical infrastructure for potential disruption, as warned in X posts from NFSC Speaks. To counter this, NUKIB recommends diversifying suppliers and enhancing monitoring, but challenges remain in retrofitting existing systems. As one cybersecurity analyst noted in discussions on X, the slow response from democracies may only encourage more aggressive tactics.

Looking Ahead: Policy and Technological Shifts

This development signals a pivotal shift in how nations approach supply chain security. With incidents like the attempted hack on Czech government networks documented by Politico, there’s growing consensus for international cooperation. The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs, via X, has vowed to expose such threats to bolster resilience.

Ultimately, the advisory serves as a wake-up call for industry leaders to prioritize sovereignty in tech dependencies. As SecurityWeek reports, Prague’s condemnation of the APT31 intrusion underscores the need for vigilant defenses against persistent adversaries. With cyber threats evolving, operators must balance innovation with security to safeguard essential services.