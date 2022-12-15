Cyberattack Takes Out FuboTV During World Cup Semifinals

Many FuboTV customers experienced issues watching the World Cup semifinals, the result of a “criminal cyber attack,” according to the company.

FuboTV is a popular TV streaming service with a strong focus on sports. The company got its start as a soccer-focused streaming service, before branching out into other sports and content. Unfortunately, during the match between France and Morocco, many customers were unable to watch the event.

The company says the issue was not a result of bandwidth issues, but a “criminal cyber attack.”

“We have reported the incident to law enforcement and have engaged Mandiant, an industry-leading incident response firm, to assist with our continuing investigation and response,” the company writes in a statement. “Our primary focus currently is on ensuring that the incident is fully contained and that there is no threat of further disruption for any of our customers.

“Our investigation is at an early stage, but we are committed to transparency regarding this incident. We will provide an update at an appropriate time when we have more information to share.”