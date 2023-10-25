Advertise with Us
CVS Stops Carrying Common Cold Meds

CVS has stopped carrying common cold medications following an FDA report concluding they are ineffective....
Written by Staff
Wednesday, October 25, 2023

    • CVS has stopped carrying common cold medications following an FDA report concluding they are ineffective.

    According to Ars Technica, FDA advisory panel concluded unanimously that phenylephrine, a common decongestant, doesn’t actually work. As a result, CVS has decided to pull medications using the ingredient.

    “We are removing a small number of oral decongestant products that contain phenylephrine as the only active ingredient from CVS Pharmacy stores but will continue offering many other oral cough and cold products to meet consumer needs,” CVS said.

    The company did not give any additional details regarding a timeline for the removal.

