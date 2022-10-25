Customers Will Be Able to Use Venmo for Amazon Purchases

Amazon is prepping support for Venmo as a payment option, with plans to make it available in time for the holiday season.

Venmo is a popular secure payment platform owned by PayPal. Amazon announced that it will begin supporting Venmo on Amazon.com, as well as within the Amazon app. Support will begin rolling out to select Amazon customers today, with full support in the US in time for Black Friday.

“We want to offer customers payment options that are convenient, easy to use, and secure—and there’s no better time for that than the busy holiday season. Whether it’s paying with cash, buying now and paying later, or now paying via Venmo, our goal is to meet the needs and preferences of every Amazon customer,” said Max Bardon, vice president of Amazon Worldwide Payments. “We’re excited to continue to offer customers even more options when it comes to how and when they want to pay for their order.”

Once support is added, customers will be able to set up their Venmo account as a payment option and select it when making a purchase.

Credit: Amazon

“We know that the Venmo community of nearly 90 million users value the safety, security, ease, and familiarity that paying with Venmo helps to bring to the checkout experience,” said Doug Bland, senior vice president and general manager, head of consumer, PayPal. “The ability to pay with Venmo on Amazon continues our ongoing commitment to offer the community more ways to spend, send, receive, and manage their money with Venmo.”