5 Cryptocurrencies to Keep on Your Radar this Month

Welcome to the fascinating world of cryptocurrency – a technology that has been shaping the future of finance for a while now. Over the years, this industry has evolved beyond everyone’s expectations, resulting in exciting opportunities and attracting investors from different walks of life. Digital assets have been changing the way people transact and build their wealth, and although Bitcoin is their grandfather, always leading the pack, other coins are available, offering a similar potential for substantial gains. However, knowing which cryptocurrencies are a good buy can be overwhelming.

In this blog, we will offer some insights into the hottest coins in the crypto world for September 2023 to help you make an informed decision. Let’s begin!

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is the pioneer in the crypto market, with Satoshi Nakamoto introducing it in 2009. Although it has experienced many ups and downs over the years, this digital asset is one of the most renowned in the industry. How has Bitcoin succeeded to remain at the forefront of the crypto sector? Well, it’s mainly due to its status as the first digital asset to be created and its solid network of supporters. Even if Bitcoin didn’t have much value when it was first introduced, its price had many upsides, translating into considerable gains for investors. If you’re wondering why Bitcoin is one of the top cryptocurrencies to buy this month, we can tell you plenty of reasons that make it an excellent choice.

For instance, Bitcoin has a decentralized nature, which means no intermediary is required when completing a transaction. This makes the digital asset a great medium of exchange, eliminating costly fees and ensuring an increased speed when sending funds. Plus, it is estimated that the next Bitcoin halving is close (although the data hasn’t yet been confirmed, it is believed it will occur in April 2024). Such an event could be a catalyst for a bull market if we consider Bitcoin’s past performance. During all the other halving events – namely in 2012, 2016 and 2020-, the digital asset reached all-time highs, so investors should prepare for the next Bitcoin halving and take advantage of all the opportunities.

Ethereum

In 2013, Vitalik Buterin introduced a whitepaper for a new crypto project: Ethereum. With the other co-founders, the computer programmer succeeded in raising the necessary funds to lay the foundation of Ethereum, which quickly established itself as a reputable cryptocurrency, garnering the interest of developers because of its unparalleled features. Ethereum also serves as a platform for the blockchain, enabling the development of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) which have revolutionized the art sector in recent years.

Since the moment of its inception, Ethereum has evolved considerably, and although it has experienced price fluctuations, it remains one of the most reliable cryptocurrencies and a valuable addition to any investor’s portfolio. It has many advantages over its competitors, making up under 20% of the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum is the leading smart contract platform, hosting many dApps, including NFT marketplaces, DeFi projects, and metaverse applications. Moreover, Ethereum is always evolving: last year, The Merge – the first significant upgrade in its network- resulted in the transition from energy-intensive PoW consensus mechanism to the PoS model that is more efficient. However, other upgrades will follow, aiming to turn the Ethereum into a maximally resilient platform.

Avalanche

Avalanche has generated a lot of social buzz in 2021 – one year after its launch, it has gained significant popularity, becoming one of the most-talked-about digital assets in the market. As the popularity of blockchain keeps increasing, it is expected that Avalanche will further raise the interest of investors. There are many reasons why this digital asset is a top buy, but the most impactful ones are its versatility and unparalleled value gain.

So, investing in Avalanche in September 2023 can be a good idea, given its potential as a long-term investment. Not only has the digital asset generated impressive returns by keeping a sharp uptrend since its introduction, but it has also demonstrated its resilience. As most crypto analysts state, Avalanche is still in its early stages, so buying it today could result in impressive gains in the following years.

Litecoin

Since its inception in 2011, Litecoin has stood the test of time, with many calling it “the digital silver” just as Bitcoin is compared to digital gold. While it uses the same protocol as Bitcoin, Litecoin has some considerable adaptations, as the network offers more instantaneous verification times for transactions. A notable achievement of the cryptocurrency is the adoption of SegWit (Segregated Witness) which resulted in more efficient network transactions. Litecoin also completed the Lightning Network Transaction, boosting its reputation as a trustworthy and fast digital asset.

Litecoin has excellent scalability, processing 56 transactions per second, unlike Bitcoin which can only handle 7 transactions. Moreover, it offers lower transaction fees than other digital assets, making it a great investment choice. Besides, Litecoin has continuously improved since its launch, making it a desired asset among investors.

Chainlink

Chainlink is another exciting crypto project, which uses an Oracle network to enable secure communication between blockchains. Moreover, due to its flexible infrastructure, it can pull data from APIs, integrating any blockchains, whether current or future ones. Chainlink has even collaborated with Google, succeeding to stand out as a trustworthy cryptocurrency. Ever since the launch of its first ICO, Chainlink raised $32 million in a very short time, intriguing investors with its purpose to connect external data sources and blockchains.

Chainlink has excellent fundamentals, having a clear roadmap with clear and realistic goals. The project has numerous use cases in areas like insurance, DeFi, gaming and NFT, and even social impact. Chainlink is likely to gain more value as a network in the future, and according to stakers, this translates into higher rewards, representing a win-win situation, as a valuable network also attracts more investors.

The bottom line

As you can see, there are many promising cryptocurrencies to watch out for this month. With their increased popularity and great features, digital assets are more than just a passing fad, offering investors great opportunities to make extra money. When choosing the best crypto for your portfolio, consider your investment goals, and analyze factors like stability, market value and technology to increase your chances of success.