Crypto.com Halts Transactions After Thefts, Upgrades Account Security

Crypto.com halted all transactions Monday, after a small number of accounts were compromised, and is beefing up account security in response.

Crypto.com is a popular cryptocurrency trading platform. Some of the platform’s users experienced unauthorized activity, with some reporting the theft of their crypto.

The company halted all transactions in response, making the announcement in a series of tweets.

Earlier today a small number of users experienced unauthorized activity in their accounts. All funds are safe.

In an abundance of caution, security on all accounts is being enhanced, requiring users to:

-Sign back into their App & Exchange accounts -Reset their 2FA

— Crypto.com (@cryptocom), January 17, 2022

This update will be rolled out to users progressively over the next few hours.

Once complete, withdrawals will be re-enabled.

We understand this may be an inconvenience, but security comes first.

Thank you for your support.

— Crypto.com (@cryptocom), January 17, 2022