CrowdStrike Sends, Then Cancels, $10 Apology Gift Cards

In what may be the lamest apology attempt to date, CrowdStrike sent users impacted by its debacle $10 gift cards, only to cancel them before they could be used.

First spotted by TechCrunch, CrowdStrike has been sending out $10 Uber Eats gift cards to apologize to those impacted when it sent out a faulty update that bricked millions of Windows PCs. A number of users took to X to post about receiving the gift card.

As if a mere $10 to apologize for an outage that crippled the world wasn’t already insulting enough, TechCrunch reports that the gift cards aren’t working when users try to redeem them. When the outlet reached out to Uber Eats, it was told the card “has been canceled by the issuing party and is no longer valid.”

CrowdStrike has been in the news for all the wrong reasons since the outage it caused. With moves like this, it’s safe to say its days of being in the news for all the wrong reasons are far from over.