CrossOver 23 Brings DirectX 12 to Apple macOS

CodeWeavers has released the latest version of CrossOver, bringing DirectX 12 support to macOS users.

CrossOver is a popular application that lets macOS users run Windows apps and games. The latest version brings support for DirectX 12, and important features for macOS users wanting to run popular Windows games.

The company announced the release in a blog post:

Our most exciting feature is initial DirectX 12 support on macOS. Diablo II Resurrected and Diablo IV are currently running well on macOS Ventura, making them the first DirectX 12 games working on a released macOS version. This breakthrough was the culmination of years of development, and we look forward to continuing to aggressively pursue support for even more DirectX 12 titles. Diablo IV is also newly working on Linux with the CrossOver 23 release.

The new release is a major upgrade for Mac users and will likely be a big hit for CodeWeavers.