Crackberry Founder and MrMobile Launch iPhone Blackberry-Style Keyboard

iPhone users that miss the days of the Blackberry and its famous keyboard can now have the best of both worlds with the “Clicks creator keyboard.”

The Blackberry was renowned for its industry-leading keyboard that enabled early smartphone users to type with a degree of speed and accuracy that was hard to duplicate. One of the biggest challenges the early iPhone had was convincing people that an on-screen keyboard could be as good as a physical keyboard, and specifically the Blackberry’s.

Crackberry’s Kevin Michaluk and Michael Fisher, aka MrMobile, have co-founded Clicks Technology to provide Clicks, a Blackberry-style keyboard accessory for the iPhone. The company touts the benefits, such as more usable screen space and dedicated buttons to aid productivity.

Clicks frees up screen real-estate previously consumed by a virtual keyboard, giving iPhone users more space for apps and content. Featuring a full keyboard with real buttons, Clicks offers users a tactile typing experience that enables new possibilities for creating on the go with speed and precision. Clicks also gives iPhone users more control of their phone with keyboard shortcuts and new dedicated keys that unlock the full power of iOS.

“We use keyboards on our desktops, laptops and tablets every day – so it’s kind of odd that we abandoned physical buttons on the smartphone,” said Michael Fisher, Co-founder of Clicks Technology, and a YouTube tech reviewer with 1.2 million subscribers. “Clicks brings the tactility and precision of a physical keyboard to iPhone, so people don’t have to wait until they get back to their desks to create or communicate with the satisfying feedback only real buttons can provide.”

“Clicks will appeal as much to longtime iPhone users as it will to past keyboard phone users,” said Kevin Michaluk, Co-founder at Clicks Technology. “We assembled a dream team of tech industry veterans to bring together the best of physical keyboards with the best of iPhone. We labored over every decision from exactly how the buttons should feel to the keyboard layout, ensuring it would be intuitive for iPhone users.”

The keyboard can be ordered for $139 and is expected to ship February 1.

“We’re excited to bring Clicks to those who have a latent love for keyboard phones, as well as a whole new generation of iPhone users,” said Adrian Li Mow Ching, CEO of Clicks Technology. “In founding Clicks Technology, we’ve established the capabilities to deliver on an ambitious roadmap of mobile products for people who create on the go.”