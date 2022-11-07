COVID Lockdowns in China Impacting iPhone 14 Shipments

Apple is warning that new COVID restrictions and lockdowns in China will have a negative impact on iPhone 14 shipments.
News broke last week that the area around Foxconn’s primary iPhone plant in China was locked down for seven days as a result of a surge in COVID cases. The Zhengzhou plant is nicknamed “iPhone City” as a result of its size and importance, accounting for 80% of all iPhone 14 capacity, and as much as 85% of the iPhone 14 Pro.
Apple has released a statement acknowledging that shipments will be delayed as a result of the restrictions:
COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain.
We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.
We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker.