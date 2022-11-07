COVID Lockdowns in China Impacting iPhone 14 Shipments

Apple is warning that new COVID restrictions and lockdowns in China will have a negative impact on iPhone 14 shipments.

News broke last week that the area around Foxconn’s primary iPhone plant in China was locked down for seven days as a result of a surge in COVID cases. The Zhengzhou plant is nicknamed “iPhone City” as a result of its size and importance, accounting for 80% of all iPhone 14 capacity, and as much as 85% of the iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple has released a statement acknowledging that shipments will be delayed as a result of the restrictions: