Court Kills Craig Wright’s Claim to Be Bitcoin Creator

The UK High Court has shot down Craig Wright’s claim to be Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, citing ‘overwhelming evidence.’

Wright has engaged in a years-long campaign to prove he is the anonymous creator of Bitcoin and reap the financial rewards of doing so. Most experts have long-since discarded Wright’s claims, but that hasn’t stopped him from trying to make his case in court.

According to Wired, Justice James Mellor destroyed Wright’s claims, leaving no doubt that is not who he claims to be.

“The evidence is overwhelming,” said Justice Mellor. “Dr. Wright is not the author of the Bitcoin white paper. Dr. Wright is not the person that operated under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. Dr. Wright is not the person that created the Bitcoin system. Nor is Dr. Wright the author of the Bitcoin software,” he added.

The ruling is sure to bring relief to many in the crypto community, as a favorable ruling for Wright could have had profound implications.