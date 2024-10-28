Costco Partnering With Electric Era to Offer EV Charging

Costco is once again going to offer EV charging, thanks to a new partnership with Electric Era, after it stopped offering the service more than a decade ago.

Costco used to offer EV charging at its stores 1990s, but announced in 2011 that it would stop providing the service. According to Green Car Reports, the company appears to be dipping its toe back into the market, setting up its first DC fast-charging station at its Ridgefield, Washington location.

The outlet goes on to report that Costco has tapped Electric Era as its partner, enabling the company to deploy the charging station in as little as seven weeks. Interestingly, the charging station has Costco branding, not Electric Era’s.

Costo is already know for providing gas at competitive rates. If the company applies that same approach to EV charging, and continues to roll out charging stations across the US, it could easily become a top destination for drivers looking to top off their vehicles.