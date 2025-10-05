Cory Doctorow Exposes Amazon’s Enshittification and Antitrust Failures

In the ever-evolving world of e-commerce, few companies have dominated as thoroughly as Amazon.com Inc. Yet, according to tech critic Cory Doctorow, the retail giant is showing unmistakable signs of decline, a phenomenon he attributes to a process he calls “enshittification.” Doctorow argues that Amazon, once a beacon of convenience and low prices, has prioritized profits over user experience, leading to a platform cluttered with low-quality goods and manipulative practices. This shift, he says, is not accidental but a deliberate strategy that has eroded trust and utility for both consumers and sellers.

Drawing from his upcoming book, Doctorow explains how Amazon’s early days were marked by aggressive subsidies to lock in users and sellers. The company offered unbeatable deals and seamless service to build dependency. However, as its market power grew, Amazon began squeezing suppliers and prioritizing paid placements over genuine quality. This has resulted in search results flooded with sponsored ads and knockoff products, making it harder for shoppers to find what they truly want. As reported in The Guardian, Doctorow highlights how AI-generated ads and lookalike items have turned browsing into a frustrating scavenger hunt.

The Monopoly Paradox and Antitrust Scrutiny

Doctorow’s critique extends to Amazon’s antitrust issues, where he points out the company’s ability to maintain dominance through financial maneuvers that defy traditional economic logic. In a piece for Medium, he details how Amazon used predatory pricing to undercut competitors, only to later raise fees and enforce “most favored nation” clauses that prevent sellers from offering better deals elsewhere. This, he argues, creates an “impossible” monopoly, as investors shy away from challenging Amazon’s entrenched position.

The Federal Trade Commission’s recent actions underscore these concerns. Amazon agreed to a historic $2.5 billion settlement with the FTC over allegations of tricking customers into Prime subscriptions and complicating cancellations, as covered by AP News. Doctorow sees this as evidence of broader enshittification, where user manipulation becomes a core business tactic. He warns that without regulatory intervention, such practices will continue to degrade the platform’s value.

Labor and Ethical Lapses Fueling Decline

Beyond pricing and ads, Doctorow criticizes Amazon’s labor practices and ethical shortcomings. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from Doctorow himself reveal his long-standing concerns about brutal working conditions, union busting, and wage theft, noting that Amazon’s $20 billion profits in 2020 could have addressed these issues. He argues that these internal flaws contribute to external decay, as unhappy workers and exploited sellers lead to poorer service and product quality.

In another Medium article, Doctorow describes how Amazon’s shift from customer-centricity to profit maximization has crapified its offerings. Sellers are forced to pay for visibility, often at the expense of product innovation, resulting in a marketplace overrun with subpar goods. This, combined with anticompetitive acquisitions, has stifled competition and innovation.

Path Forward: Reinvention or Regulation?

For industry insiders, Doctorow’s analysis suggests Amazon must reinvent itself or face further erosion. He advocates for stronger antitrust enforcement, like banning restrictive clauses that hinder competition, as echoed in discussions on X where users reference his work. Banning “most favored nation” terms could force Amazon to compete fairly, potentially lowering fees and improving fulfillment services.

Yet, Doctorow remains skeptical, pointing to Amazon’s transformation of markets into planned economies, as he wrote in yet another Medium post. By controlling data and logistics, Amazon dictates terms that benefit itself over all others. The recent $2.5 billion FTC payout, detailed in NPR, may provide refunds to affected consumers, but Doctorow argues it’s just a symptom of deeper rot.

Broader Implications for Tech Giants

The enshittification Doctorow describes isn’t unique to Amazon; it’s a warning for the entire tech sector. In an interview with Jacobin, he explains how platforms like Amazon prioritize short-term gains, leading to a “miserable” internet experience. For e-commerce leaders, this means balancing growth with sustainability to avoid similar fates.

Ultimately, Doctorow’s insights, amplified through outlets like StartupNews and The Salt Lake Tribune, call for a reevaluation of monopoly power. As Amazon grapples with these challenges, its path forward will shape the future of online retail, urging a return to genuine value over exploitative dominance.