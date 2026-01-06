Core Scientific Pivots from Bitcoin Mining to AI Hosting, Eyes Billions in Revenue

Core Scientific’s AI Gambit: Betting Big on Data Centers as Crypto Wanes

In the fast-evolving world of technology infrastructure, Core Scientific Inc. stands at a pivotal crossroads. Once a heavyweight in bitcoin mining, the company has been aggressively repositioning itself as a key player in artificial intelligence hosting. This shift gained momentum after shareholders rejected a $9 billion takeover bid from CoreWeave last year, a move that now appears prescient as investors anticipate a flurry of new AI contracts. Trip Miller, a prominent investor through his firm Gullane Capital Partners, which holds a significant stake in Core Scientific, is particularly bullish. He predicts the company could announce deals for as much as 400 megawatts of data center capacity this year, potentially unlocking billions in revenue.

Miller’s optimism stems from Core Scientific’s vast infrastructure, originally built for energy-intensive bitcoin mining but now being repurposed for high-performance computing needs. The company’s data centers, scattered across North America, boast substantial power allocations that are ideal for AI workloads, which demand immense computational resources. According to Miller, in an interview with Business Insider, these assets position Core Scientific to capitalize on the surging demand for AI infrastructure, especially as tech giants race to deploy advanced models.

This isn’t mere speculation. Core Scientific has already inked substantial agreements, including a major expansion with CoreWeave in 2024, providing around 200 megawatts for high-performance computing services. That deal alone is projected to generate over $3.5 billion in revenue over its term, as highlighted in company announcements. Yet, with bitcoin mining profitability squeezed by the 2024 halving event and volatile cryptocurrency prices, the pivot to AI represents not just diversification but a potential lifeline.

From Mining Rigs to AI Powerhouses

The transformation at Core Scientific mirrors broader trends in the cryptocurrency mining sector, where operators are grappling with razor-thin margins. A report from MEXC News details how bitcoin mining revenue plummeted post-halving, pushing many firms to explore alternative revenue streams like AI hosting. Core Scientific, emerging from bankruptcy in early 2024, has been at the forefront, leveraging its 1.2 gigawatts of energized power to attract AI clients.

Investors like Miller see this as a strategic masterstroke. “The rejection of the CoreWeave bid wasn’t about undervaluation alone; it was about believing in the standalone potential,” Miller noted. His firm voted against the acquisition, confident that independent operation would yield higher returns. Recent stock performance supports this view, with shares rebounding amid AI hype, though not without the wild swings typical of the sector.

Operational updates underscore the company’s progress. In its January 2025 production report, Core Scientific reported earning 256 self-mined bitcoins while hosting customer operations that yielded an additional 17. By December 2024, the firm had amassed 6,595 bitcoins for the year, as per its investor site. However, these figures pale in comparison to the revenue potential from AI deals, which offer more stable, long-term contracts.

Investor Sentiment and Market Buzz

Sentiment on platforms like X reflects growing excitement. Posts from market watchers highlight Core Scientific’s reallocation of over 1.2 gigawatts from mining to AI colocation, with projections of $8.7 billion to $10.2 billion in revenue from 12-year contracts. One analyst noted a recent BTIG upgrade to “Buy” with a $23 price target, citing robust demand for computing power after the CoreWeave merger rejection.

This buzz aligns with industry analyses. A piece in Fortune Crypto describes CoreWeave’s attempted acquisition as a blueprint for miners pivoting to AI, emphasizing how former crypto firms are repurposing facilities for cloud computing. Core Scientific’s rejection of the bid, valued at about $5.75 per share, came as shareholders believed it undervalued the company’s AI prospects.

Miller anticipates announcements soon, possibly involving hyperscalers or AI startups needing scalable infrastructure. “We’re talking deals that could double or triple current commitments,” he said. Such contracts would validate the AI boom’s sustainability, countering skeptics who warn of overhyped investments.

Navigating Volatility in Dual Markets

Yet, challenges abound. The bitcoin mining arena remains turbulent, with a ForkLog analysis labeling 2025 as the harshest profitability squeeze on record, even as bitcoin hit all-time highs. Miners ramped up hashrate while diversifying into AI, but not all have succeeded equally. Core Scientific’s stock, trading under ticker CORZ, has seen divergence from pure-play miners, gaining on AI pivots as noted in Yahoo Finance.

To mitigate risks, Core Scientific is focusing on technological upgrades. Investments in efficient rigs and data center optimizations aim to lower costs, as discussed in a AInvest article. Debt management post-bankruptcy is crucial, with strategic capital allocation key to survival.

Moreover, the broader AI market is maturing. MIT Technology Review outlines trends for 2026, including inference dominating workloads, which could favor providers like Core Scientific with flexible infrastructure. Analysts predict that as AI investments accelerate, companies with ready power will command premiums.

The Role of Key Players and Future Deals

Trip Miller’s influence can’t be understated. As a vocal shareholder, his expectations carry weight. In discussions echoed on X, he foresees 400 megawatts leased to new clients, demonstrating durable AI demand. This comes amid reports of potential partnerships, building on past deals like the CoreWeave expansion.

Comparisons to peers illuminate Core Scientific’s position. Firms like Cipher Mining are projecting massive AI capacity, with estimates of $675 million to $900 million in annual revenue by 2026, per X posts. Core Scientific’s scale, however, gives it an edge, with existing infrastructure reducing deployment times.

Regulatory and environmental factors also play in. Data centers’ energy consumption draws scrutiny, but Core Scientific’s mining background equips it to handle power negotiations. A Finimize snapshot notes the company’s billion-dollar AI contracts despite mining losses, appealing to risk-tolerant investors.

Strategic Pivots and Long-Term Viability

Looking ahead, Core Scientific’s strategy involves blending mining with AI hosting. March 2025 updates from Business Wire showed continued bitcoin production alongside HPC expansions. This hybrid model provides revenue stability, cushioning against crypto volatility.

Investors are watching for deal announcements that could propel the stock. Miller’s bet is that AI’s growth trajectory will outpace crypto’s unpredictability, with 2026 marking a turning point. As DNYUZ reports, the blocked CoreWeave deal positions Core Scientific for richer valuations.

Critics, however, caution about overreliance on AI hype. A Yahoo Finance piece suggests 2026 could see investors demanding tangible returns, fracturing the AI trade. Core Scientific must deliver on promises to avoid pitfalls.

Eyes on Execution and Market Dynamics

Execution will be key. With client-funded capex easing balance-sheet strains, as mentioned in X analyses, Core Scientific can scale without excessive debt. Shares near $16 support levels offer entry points for optimists.

The company’s leadership, under CEO Adam Sullivan, emphasizes agility. Past pivots, including the CoreWeave partnership, demonstrate adaptability. As AI workloads shift to inference, per industry forecasts, Core Scientific’s facilities are well-suited.

Ultimately, Miller’s predictions could catalyze a reevaluation. If new deals materialize, they might affirm AI’s boom status, benefiting not just Core Scientific but the repurposed mining sector. For industry insiders, this saga highlights the interplay between emerging tech demands and legacy infrastructure, potentially reshaping power allocation in digital economies.

In wrapping up this exploration, Core Scientific’s journey from crypto miner to AI enabler encapsulates a broader industry evolution. With investors like Miller championing its potential, the coming months will test whether these bets yield the anticipated windfalls, setting precedents for similar transformations across the tech spectrum.