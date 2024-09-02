Contemplating a Website Redesign for Your Brand? Or Maybe Not?

Redesigning a website is often seen as a major milestone for a brand, a chance to refresh its digital presence and perhaps even rebrand itself. However, as Peter Caputa, CEO at Databox, wisely points out, diving into a website redesign without a clear, strategic reason is akin to “discussing politics on social media—every jerk has an opinion and wants to have the last word.” Indeed, the allure of a shiny new website can be strong, but Caputa urges caution: “I don’t greenlight a website redesign project unless there are other reasons, like launching a new product, attacking a new market, or changing the positioning of the company.”

So, before you embark on a costly and time-consuming website overhaul, it’s crucial to ask yourself: Is it really necessary?

When a Redesign Makes Sense

Caputa highlights three key scenarios where a redesign might be justified:

Launching a New Product: When introducing a new product to the market, especially if it represents a significant shift for the company, a website redesign can help align the brand’s online presence with its new offerings. This ensures that the messaging, visuals, and user experience reflect the new direction. Attacking a New Market: If your company is expanding into a new market—whether geographic, demographic, or industry-specific—a website redesign can help cater to this new audience. It might involve changing the language, cultural references, or even the overall tone of the site to resonate better with your new target customers. Changing Company Positioning: Repositioning a company, perhaps from a budget-friendly option to a premium one, or vice versa, often requires a website redesign. The site must reflect the new brand identity, values, and customer expectations.

Caputa’s “mother test”—if even his mother thinks the design is outdated—also serves as a practical litmus test for determining whether a redesign is needed. If the design is more than three years old, it might indeed be time to consider a refresh. However, internal boredom with the design or messaging isn’t a good enough reason. “We all get bored of things we see every day. But most of our prospects are seeing our website for the first time,” Caputa reminds us.

The Pitfalls of Redesigning for the Wrong Reasons

A common pitfall that businesses fall into is redesigning their website because they feel it’s time for a change, without considering whether this change is truly necessary. Logan Lyles, who focuses on activating evangelists for B2B brands, points out, “So often companies spend WAY more time redesigning the website when they need to spend at least as much time building systems to drive TRAFFIC to that website.”

Redesigning a website for the sake of change can lead to what Mikita Cherkasau describes as a “paralysis.” He notes, “All too often website redesign projects become an outright disaster. Suddenly, stakeholders become SO sensitive about every minor detail that progress is almost impossible.” This can delay the project significantly, turning what should be a strategic move into a costly and frustrating endeavor.



Caputa echoes this sentiment, arguing that failing performance is often used as an excuse to justify a redesign. “Performance dips are usually because companies aren’t spending enough time on an ongoing basis making the changes necessary to increase search traffic and improve conversion paths,” he says. A one-time update, even if done well, is not a panacea for ongoing performance issues. “It’s like getting yourself in shape and then expecting to stay in shape without any more exercise,” Caputa adds.

Alternatives to a Full Redesign

Instead of jumping straight into a redesign, Caputa and other experts suggest considering alternative approaches that may be more effective and less disruptive.

A/B Testing: Instead of a full redesign, businesses can run A/B tests to experiment with different versions of web pages. This allows them to make data-driven decisions about what changes truly resonate with their audience. As Caputa notes, “Companies that are bored with their messaging or design should run A/B tests and let their audience vote with their clicks.” Progressive Updates: Rather than overhauling the entire site, making continuous, incremental updates can often yield better results. Freshening up the copy, updating images, or optimizing the user experience can be done gradually without the need for a complete redesign. As Kyle Cioffi, founder of Aura Agency, suggests, “Continued updates and changes over time to increase performance are going to save a lot of headaches, time, and money invested.” Technical Optimization: Sometimes, performance issues stem from technical problems rather than design flaws. For instance, Kaleem Clarkson emphasizes that “Failing performance is one of the TOP reasons for justifying a complete redesign,” especially if the backend is a “complete mess.” However, Clarkson advises that technical fixes, such as improving page load times or updating metadata, can often resolve these issues without the need for a full redesign. Focusing on Messaging: Often, it’s not the design that’s the issue but the messaging. As Paul Sullivan points out, “Design is subjective and factually it’s poor messaging that typically decreases the website’s potency.” Simplifying and clarifying your messaging can have a significant impact on conversions and engagement without the need for a new design.

The Strategic Approach to Redesign

If you’ve determined that a redesign is indeed necessary, it’s essential to approach it strategically. Carter Edsall, a B2B marketing strategist, advises that companies should get everyone aligned on strategy, messaging, and purpose before starting the redesign process. “Using a website redesign project to actually work out product, market, or company positioning is even worse than discussing politics on social media,” he warns. By clarifying your brand’s positioning and goals upfront, you can reduce the number of opinions and debates that often derail redesign projects.

It’s also important to consider the long-term implications of a redesign. As Caputa notes, “A long-term view is sometimes a better signal of the health of the business model.” Redesigns should not just be about aesthetics; they should align with the company’s broader strategic objectives, such as market expansion or repositioning.

To Redesign or Not to Redesign?

While a website redesign can be an exciting and sometimes necessary endeavor, it’s not something to be undertaken lightly. As Caputa and other experts emphasize, there should be clear, strategic reasons for a redesign—whether it’s launching a new product, entering a new market, or repositioning the company. Internal boredom, poor performance, or the desire for a fresh look are not sufficient reasons on their own.

Instead, businesses should focus on continuous improvement, technical optimization, and strategic messaging. If a redesign is warranted, approach it with a clear plan and alignment across your team to ensure it drives the results you’re looking for. Otherwise, as Caputa suggests, “Let your audience vote with their clicks” and make decisions based on data rather than opinions.