Consumers Less Satisfied With Internet Speeds in 2021

Consumers are less happy with their internet speeds in 2021 than they were in 2020, evidence of increased pandemic-fueled reliance on the internet.

As the pandemic forced people to work and learn remotely, internet connections that were once adequate suddenly struggled to meet people’s demands. The result is lower customer satisfaction in 2021 than in 2020.

HighSpeedInternet.com conducted a survey of more than 2,000 Americans and found that customers gave their ISP an average overall rating of 3.8 out of 5.0, down from 4.0 in pre-pandemic 2020.

Interestingly, EarthLink took the top spot among ISPs, with 44% of customers saying the company “always” delivered the speeds it advertised. An additional 35% of customers say their speeds are “usually” as fast as advertised. Earthlink achieved an overall satisfaction rating of 4.2. AT&T and Verizon came in second and third, with an overall rating of 3.8 each.

HighSpeedInternet.com’s report illustrates the increased need for better internet access. Especially with remote and hybrid work options here to stay, the importance of faster internet will continue to grow.