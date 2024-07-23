Congress wants answers from CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz regarding the debacle that crippled the world.

CrowdStrike pushed a faulty update to its cybersecurity software that essentially bricked Windows computers around the world. While it was possible to recover, it required manual intervention, rather than remote administration. Much of the issue stems from CrowdStrike’s software running at the kernel level, meaning it has nearly unfettered access to the system.

According to The Washington Post, the House Homeland Security Committee has given Kurtz until Wednesday to commit to an appearance before Congress to explain what went wrong and how the company plans to prevent future issues.

The move is the latest in which lawmakers are increasingly holding CEOs and other executives in the cybersecurity industry responsible for their companies failures, especially when those failures have such a profound impact.