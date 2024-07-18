Computer Industry Betting On A Flawed Premise As Users Unwilling To Pay For AI Features

The computer industry may be setting itself up for a massive letdown, pushing AI-powered computers that users are unwilling to pay for.

TechPowerUp conducted a poll of its readers to see how many were willing to pay more for computer hardware with AI capabilities. Interestingly, with nearly 27,000 users voting in the poll, a whopping 84.1% were unwilling to pony up for AI-powered hardware. Another 8.6% said they were unsure, with only 7.3% willing to pay more.

Among the issues users highlighted for their reluctance to pay more is the lack of interesting uses for AI other than creating images. Others voiced concerns with AI models that require user data to be sent to data centers for processing, saying they would be far more willing to pay for AI-powered hardware when that hardware is powerful enough to run the AI models locally.

Still others felt that paying for AI-powered hardware is simply premature, with genuinely useful hardware still several generations away.

One user, Steevo, had one of the most critical responses, saying they would be willing to pay more to have AI hardware removed in favor of more cache or other useful hardware options.

The poll is telling insight into the state of the industry at a time when all the major chipmakers are rushing to implement AI-specific hardware in their designs, all in the hope that users are willing to pay such features.

Experts have begun to warn that the AI revolution may be shaping up to be more like an AI bubble. Goldman Sachs recently warned that “the technology isn’t designed to solve the complex problems that would justify the costs.”

If the AI bubble bursts, it could be devastating to semiconductor and PC makers.