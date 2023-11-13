Company Opens First Direct Air Carbon Capture Facility in the US

Heirloom Carbon Technologies has opened the United States’ first direct air carbon capture facility, with plans to rapidly increase capacity.

Direct air carbon capture is the process of pulling carbon dioxide from the air and permanently locking it in concrete or other substances. The technology, while still in its early phases, holds promise as a viable means of combating climate change by reducing one of its main drivers from the atmosphere.

According to The New York Times, Heirloom’s first facility opened Thursday in Tracy, California. While the plant only collects 1,000 tons of carbon per year, the company has ambitious plans for expansion.

“We want to get to millions of tons per year,” said CEO Shashank Samala. “That means copying and pasting this basic design over and over.”