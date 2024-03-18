Companies Embrace Generative AI to Drive Revenue and Innovation: CFOs Lead the Charge

In a recent panel discussion on the commercial aspects of generative AI, representatives from leading companies Adobe, ServiceNow, and Airtable provided insights into how their respective organizations are leveraging this technology to drive revenue and innovation. The discussion shed light on generative AI’s transformative potential across various business functions.

Adobe: Unleashing Creativity and Driving Revenue

Adobe’s CFO, Dan Durn, emphasized the transformative potential of generative AI across the company’s core focus areas: unleashing creativity for all, accelerating document productivity, and empowering digital businesses. Adobe’s generative AI tool, Firefly, launched less than a year ago, has already shown promising signs of market traction. Dan highlighted Adobe’s significant business opportunity, emphasizing the company’s intention to be a key catalyst in shaping end markets and driving success for its customers.

ServiceNow: Multi-Million Dollar Deals and Customer Value

ServiceNow CFO Gina Mastantuono reported a successful launch of its generative AI offering, CIS, with several multi-million dollar deals secured within the first full quarter of its launch. CIS aims to enhance customer value by infusing human-like conversational interfaces throughout the platform, enabling users to access information faster and more reliably. Junior emphasized the vast opportunity presented by generative AI, with Gartner estimating substantial spending on AI through 2027.

Airtable: Democratizing Data and Enhancing Operations

Ambereen Toubassy, Airtable’s CFO, highlighted the company’s focus on integrating generative AI into its low-code platform. This enables users to create apps for various business functions more efficiently. By leveraging domain-specific large language models, Airtable aims to enhance operations across marketing, product, sales, and operations. Amberine emphasized the platform’s role as a co-pilot for business operations, empowering users with enhanced productivity and scalability.

Driving Financial Transformation with Generative AI

The discussion also delved into specific use cases of generative AI within finance functions. Gina and Dan discussed initiatives such as revenue recognition automation and forecasting engines, showcasing how generative AI accelerates processes and provides valuable insights for decision-making. They emphasized the evolving role of CFOs, who now serve as strategic enablers, leveraging generative AI to drive business impact and value creation.

Empowering Decision-Making Across the Enterprise

Overall, the panel discussion highlighted the growing significance of generative AI in driving revenue growth, enhancing productivity, and enabling data-driven decision-making across organizations. As companies continue to embrace this technology, the role of finance leaders evolves to become strategic partners in driving innovation and value creation.

Generative AI is poised to revolutionize business operations, offering unprecedented opportunities for companies to stay competitive and drive success in an increasingly digital world.