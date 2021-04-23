Comcast Teases 4Gbps Speeds — Just Not Yet

Comcast has successfully broke the 4Gbps speed barrier in a lab test, holding out promise for substantially faster internet speeds.

Internet speeds have become a much greater concern since the global pandemic, with remote work shining a spotlight on the need for fast, reliable internet access. While many companies offer download speeds in the upper double-digits, or even triple-digits, upload speeds are often substantially lower. This can pose a problem for videoconferencing, gaming, content uploads and more.

Comcast is on the verge of revolutionizing internet speeds, delivering upwards of 4Gbps in a lab test.

In the test environment, the research team demonstrated the ability of the SOC to deliver upstream and downstream throughputs of greater than 4 gigabits per second (Gbps). Future optimization is expected to drive even greater capacity.

For the time being, Comcast customers will still be limited to 3 – 35Mbps uploads. Comcast’s test, however, shows just what’s possible in the (hopefully) near future.