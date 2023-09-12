Comcast Is Selling Its 600 MHz 5G Spectrum to T-Mobile

Comcast has announced it is selling its 600 MHz 5G spectrum to T-Mobile, a move that will help the magenta carrier improve its nationwide 5G network.

Comcast purchased mid and low-band spectrum several years ago to build out its own 5G service. The company has started rolling out the mid-band spectrum and is offloading its low-band 600 MHz spectrum to T-Mobile.

Low-band spectrum offers superior range and building penetration, but is slower than mid and high-band spectrum. T-Mobile currently relies on low-band 600 MHz spectrum for its nationwide 5G, providing coverage in areas that are out of range for the other bands.

Comcast says T-Mobile will initially lease its 600 MHz spectrum and eventually purchase it altogether for roughly $3.3 billion.