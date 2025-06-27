Comcast Drops Unpopular Data Limits in New Plans

Comcast has announced new internet plans, dropping the highly unpopular data limits that customer previously had to deal with.

Comcast is the largest broadband provider in the US, but its size has certainly not helped its popularity. In fact, broadband and internet providers have the distinction of being one of the most hated industries in America for years, and data limits are just one example of the kind of practices that helped the industry earn that distinction.

In an announcement Thursday, however, Comcast said customers can now enjoy truly unlimited data.

Following the successful launch and positive consumer reaction to Xfinity’s new 5-year guarantee, the nation’s largest Internet Service Provider (ISP) has launched its everyday pricing (EDP) structure with four simple national Internet tiers that include unlimited data and the advanced Xfinity WiFi Gateway for one low monthly price.

“We said we were going to go ‘all-in’ on a new pricing strategy and we are delivering with our 5-year price lock and our new everyday price plans. Now all our Xfinity Internet packages are built on simplicity and transparency – no hidden fees, no confusion – just the best, most reliable and secure WiFi that sets a new standard for the ultimate connected experience,” said Steve Croney, Chief Operating Officer, Connectivity & Platforms, Comcast.

Prices for the new plans start at $40 a month for 300 Mbps and a one-year price guarantee. For the top-end 2 Gbps plan, users can pay $100 per month for a one-year price guarantee, or $115 per month with a five-year guarantee.

In addition to unlimited data, the new plans also come with an unlimited Xfinity Mobile line.

An unlimited line of Xfinity Mobile is also included at no cost for a year with these plans. Only Xfinity Mobile customers have access to WiFi PowerBoost, a game-changing feature which increases Xfinity Mobile speeds up to 1 gig – no matter the plan they choose – when they are connected over WiFi in the home or anywhere else on the Xfinity WiFi network, the largest and fastest in the nation. With 90 percent of mobile traffic traveling over WiFi, Xfinity Mobile is created for how customers use their mobile devices, combining the nation’s best WiFi with the most reliable 5G network.

Comcast’s announcement is good news for consumers, and will hopefully help pave the way for common sense changes to an industry that has spent far too long overcharging customers and not delivering value.