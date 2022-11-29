Comcast Continues Its Race to the Bottom With $27 ‘Broadcast TV’ Fee

Comcast is once again showing why it is among the most hated companies in America, charging customers a $27 “Broadcast TV” fee.

While broadcast TV can be accessed for free via an antenna, cable and other TV providers must pay a fee to retransmit those stations. Despite the transmission fee, the amount of this price hike is substantial and may be difficult for customers to swallow, given the state of the economy.

The TV Answer Man was the first to break the story, including the amount Comcast is raising prices:

Comcast has started notifying customers and municipalities that it plans to raise video and Internet prices next month, including a whopping $7.35 a month increase for the Broadcast TV fee in one town.

Comcast confirmed the price hike to The TV Answer Man: