Comcast Continues Its Race to the Bottom With $27 ‘Broadcast TV’ Fee

Comcast is once again showing why it is among the most hated companies in America, charging customers a $27 “Broadcast TV” fee.
While broadcast TV can be accessed for free via an antenna, cable and other TV providers must pay a fee to retransmit those stations. Despite the transmission fee, the amount of this price hike is substantial and may be difficult for customers to swallow, given the state of the economy.
The TV Answer Man was the first to break the story, including the amount Comcast is raising prices:
Comcast has started notifying customers and municipalities that it plans to raise video and Internet prices next month, including a whopping $7.35 a month increase for the Broadcast TV fee in one town.
Comcast confirmed the price hike to The TV Answer Man:
“TV networks and other video programmers continue to raise their prices, with broadcast television and sports being the biggest drivers of increases in customers’ bills. We’re continuing to work hard to manage these costs for our customers while investing in our broadband network to provide the best, most reliable Internet service in the country and to give our customers more low-cost choices in video and connectivity so they can find a package that fits their lifestyle and budget. Our national average increase of 3.8% is about half of the most recent rate of inflation.”