Comcast Caught Giving Fake Coverage Data to FCC…Again

Comcast seems determined to maintain its status as one of America’s most hated companies, repeatedly misleading the FCC about its coverage.

The FCC has been working to build accurate internet coverage maps of the US in an effort to better allocate funds and resources to close the digital divide. Unfortunately, Comcast seems hell-bent on not providing accurate information.

According to Ars Technica, the company has once again been caught providing misleading information, only correcting it when called out for the behavior.

The issues revolved around service in Fort Collins, Colorado, an area Comcast claimed to cover with its service. Justin Olsson, a lawyer for a tech company, was unable to get Comcast service for his mother’s address, despite Comcast claiming it covered the location.

Only after Ars reached out to Comcast did the company stop disputing Olsson’s challenges and admit to the FCC that it did not, in fact, cover Olsson’s mother’s address.

Upon further review of the location ID in question, Comcast has determined that the location is currently not serviceable by Comcast,” the company told the FCC.

Olsson shared his response to Comcast with Ars after the broadband company informed him that it had modified its coverage data to reflect reality:

I appreciate that you finally admitted it after Ars Technica reached out to you… I would like to point out, however, that it’s really absolutely unacceptable that you contested my challenge without even looking into it—even when you had evidence in your own system that the address wasn’t serviceable.

You wasted hours of my time, and it’s hard not to think that was part of the strategy, hoping that people wouldn’t follow up and letting you get away with your blatant dishonesty in the broadband map effort. I hope for the country’s sake that you all can clean up your act and not continue to do business in this way.

Olsson hits the nail on the head and rightly calls out Comcast for its unacceptable and dishonest behavior.

In the meantime, the company’s status among America’s most hated companies remains securely intact.