College Station, Texas, Residents to Receive Amazon Drone Deliveries

College Station, Texas, is the second market slated to receive Amazon drone deliveries as the company looks to expand its program.

E-commerce and retail stores are increasingly turning to drones to make deliveries to customers, providing a fast, cost-effective option. Amazon is one of the companies leading the adoption, with Lockeford, California being its first market. College Station now joins Lockeford, with Amazon contacting customers to lay the groundwork for drone deliveries later this year.

“Amazon’s new facility presents a tremendous opportunity for College Station to be at the forefront of the development of drone delivery technology,” said College Station Mayor Karl Mooney. “We look forward to partnering with Amazon and Texas A&M and are confident that Amazon will be a productive, conscientious, and accountable participant in our community.”

“Being one of the first drone delivery locations for Amazon puts College Station at the forefront of this exciting technology. What happens here will help advance drone delivery for the rest of the country and perhaps the rest of the world,” said John Sharp, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. “We welcome Amazon to our community and stand ready to assist however we can.”