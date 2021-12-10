Coinbase Lets International Users Earn Interest on Crypto

Coinbase has announced that it will let international users earn interest on their crypto holdings.

The company had originally planned on introducing Lend, a feature that would have enabled US customers to lend their crypto and earn interest. After threats from the SEC, Coinbase abandoned the plans.

Coinbase is now offering a similar service to international customers, a market outside the SEC’s jurisdiction.

Today we’re introducing a new way for Coinbase’s global customers to put their crypto to work and earn yield. We are making DeFi more accessible, enabling eligible customers in more than 70 countries to access the attractive yields of DeFi from their Dai with no fees, lockups, or set-up hassle.

Starting today, you’ll be able to earn DeFi yield on Dai, a stablecoin that is designed to be pegged to the US Dollar.

There is no word on when, or if, DeFi Yield will come to US customers.