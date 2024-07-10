CNN to Lay Off 100 Employees

CNN is the latest company to announce layoffs, saying it will let approximately 100 employees go as the news giant continues to shift toward digital media.

According to The Information, CNN CEO Mark Thompson announced the layoffs, saying it would roughly impact 100 employees. The layoffs are the result of the company’s declining TV business. CNN hopes to continue its pivot towards subscriptions and streaming video.

The outlet says the 100 employees represent approximately 3% of the company’s overall headcount.