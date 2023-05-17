CNET’s Creative Staff Unionize Over AI and Editorial Concerns

An “overwhelming majority” of CNET’s writers and creative personnel have voted to organize a union over concerns regarding AI, editorial independence, and other factors.

CNET was one of the first outlets to jump on the ChatGPT bandwagon, using the AI to help write articles. Unfortunately, the results were subpar, leading to multiple corrections in the AI-generated content.

Concerns over AI’s use are one of several that prompted CNET’s staff to unionize, forming “the CNET Media Workers Union, affiliated with the Writers Guild of America, East.”

The union voiced its concerns in a statement on its website:

The digital media landscape is transforming rapidly. In this time of instability, our diverse content teams need industry-standard job protections, fair compensation, editorial independence and a voice in the decision-making process, especially as automated technology threatens our jobs and reputations. A union will help us adapt to new business strategies while establishing high journalistic standards and practices. Since Red Ventures acquired CNET in fall 2020, CNET media workers have been subjected to ongoing restructuring, cost-cutting austerity measures, shifting job roles and promotion freezes. In the past year, three major rounds of layoffs have deeply impacted our reporting and our teams. Red Ventures cut senior editorial positions, eliminated the Roadshow cars section, drastically slashed our video team, gutted our news division and shut down science and culture coverage. These unilateral overhauls created low morale and unease, resulting in a wave of resignations and talent attrition. We face a lack of transparency and accountability from management around performance evaluations, sponsored content and plans for artificial intelligence. We are concerned about the blurring of editorial and monetization strategies.

CNET is just one of many companies grappling with the role AI will or will not play in the workplace. The Writers Guild of America recently voted to strike, with the industry’s use of AI being one of the main negotiating points.