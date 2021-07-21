Clubhouse Leaves Beta and Is Open to Everyone

Clubhouse, the popular audio-only social media platform, announced it is out of beta and no longer invitation-only.

Clubhouse has gained popularity as a platform for audio chatrooms and conversation, but has been invite-only for the last year. The company used those 12 months to fine-tune the experience, figuring out what works and what doesn’t.

“Twelve never-boring months later, we’re thrilled to share that Clubhouse is now out of beta, open to everyone, and ready to begin its next chapter,” reads the company’s blog. “This means we have removed our waitlist system so that anyone can join. If you have a club, you can post your link far and wide. If you are a creator with an audience, you can bring them all on. If you’re hosting a public event, anyone can attend. You can bring close friends, classmates, family members, coworkers, and anyone else you like — on iOS or Android.”

The news follows the company’s announcement it was adding a direct-message feature called Backchannel.