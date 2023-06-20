Cloudflare Hits Major Milestone, Expands to 300 Cities and 12,000 Networks

Cloudflare announced it has crossed a major milestone, expanding its global network to 300 cities, and connecting to 12,000 networks.
Cloudflare is one of the leading content delivery networks (CDN), used by companies of all sizes. The company has been steadily expanding its network, bringing better performance, reduced latency, and improved reliability to users.
The company announced the news in a blog post:
We make no secret about how passionate we are about building a world-class global network to deliver the best possible experience for our customers. This means an unwavering and continual dedication to always improving the breadth (number of cities) and depth (number of interconnects) of our network.
This is why we are pleased to announce that Cloudflare is now connected to over 12,000 Internet networks in over 300 cities around the world!
The Cloudflare global network runs every service in every data center so your users have a consistent experience everywhere—whether you are in Reykjavík, Guam or in the vicinity of any of the 300 cities where Cloudflare lives. This means all customer traffic is processed at the data center closest to its source, with no backhauling or performance tradeoffs.