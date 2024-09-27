Cloudflare Announces Speed Brain to Speed Up Websites By 45% for Free

Cloudflare announced the release of a new free tool, Speed Brain, saying it will help speed up millions of websites by as much as 45%.

Loading speed is a critical factor in a website’s success, directly impacting everything from customer engagement to search engine ranking. Unfortunately, some admins struggle to eke out more speed or must pay an outside firm to help them do so.

Cloudflare says its Speed Brain tool is design to help speed up websites by eliminating the wait times for certain webpage elements to load.

As the web has evolved, speed has been one of the most critical factors to improve online experiences – the Internet has matured from waiting minutes to download a song, to 100 milliseconds feeling “instant” enough for an ideal browsing experience. One of the remaining roadblocks to fast load times is the delay of downloading certain pieces of a webpage – from HTML files to static images – when visiting a website. Speed Brain aims to eliminate this wait time completely and render pages instantly.

“By turning on Speed Brain, Cloudflare has made millions of web pages nearly 50 percent faster – instantly. That means Internet users across the world can browse, communicate, learn, and work faster and more reliably,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare. “We believe that no one should have to pay to speed up their webpage, and that Internet users deserve the fastest experience possible. While many have attempted to reduce or eliminate load times, Cloudflare is in a unique position to actually make it happen instantly for the significant portion of the Internet that uses our network.”

According to the company, Speed Brain works by prefetching content from the next site a user is likely to visit, based the link a user’s cursor is hovering over. The company says it “will offer more aggressive predictions” in the near future. Using machine learning and AI, Cloudflare will be able to analyze a website’s traffic and determine where users are most likely to go next. For example, if a user is visiting a clothing store and currently viewing “Men’s Clothes,” Cloudflare’s data may show that the “Men’s Shirts” page is the most comment followup destination, giving the company the ability to preload images and other elements that would normally slow down the experience.

“Cloudflare has built a reputation in the industry as the experts in speed, and in helping to make the Internet better for everyone,” said Barry Pollard, Web Performance Developer Advocate, Google. “Our team is excited to see a company like Cloudflare jump at the chance to make browsing experiences so much faster for so many people right off the bat by using the Speculation-Rules API, in such a simple way for site owners. The machine learning optimizations in the works will take even more burden off site owners, and make so much of the Internet faster for so many more people.”

Cloudflare says Speed Brain is available for free on all of its plans.