Cloudflare Acquires BastionZero to Bolster Zero Trust Security

Cloudflare has acquired BastionZero, giving customers increased Zero Trust security for their IT infrastructure.

Zero Trust security has emerged as one of the key principles of cloud security. Unlike on-premise IT, which focuses on network access and permiter control, Zero Trust is designed for a world where IT systems are intrinsically connected. As one of the leading content delivery networks and infrastructure providers, Cloudflare’s acquisition of BastionZero will help the company better provide such an important layer of security.

Combined with existing Cloudflare One capabilities, the acquisition of BastionZero gives IT and security teams Zero Trust controls for infrastructure like servers, Kubernetes clusters, and databases. This expands the scope of Cloudflare’s VPN replacement solution beyond apps and networks to infrastructure resources. As a result, security teams can centralize management of even more of their hybrid IT environment, while using standard Zero Trust practices to keep DevOps teams productive and secure.

The need for Zero Trust security is more important than ever, thanks to an evolving work landscape in which remote and hybrid work have become the new normal.

“The world of work has changed dramatically. Employees have the expectation that they can effectively do their work from anywhere. There’s no reason why teams managing an organization’s most important systems can’t have the same flexibility,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare. “Incorporating BastionZero into Cloudflare One gives IT teams access to an organization’s most critical inner workings securely, wherever they are. Millions of organizations around the world trust Cloudflare to protect their systems and data so they can focus on their business and their customers. The addition of BastionZero is just one more way we can protect them like no one else can.”