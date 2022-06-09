Beginner’s Guide to the Benefits of Cloud Security

Considering over 45% of US companies have experienced a data breach in the last 12 months, the rate of cybercrime impacting individuals and businesses across the globe is increasing at an alarming rate. While data leaks from breaches may seem like an easily-resolvable problem, they actually contribute to numerous bankruptcy filings, with 60% of small businesses that suffer a leak going bankrupt within the following year.

With alarming statistics like these, it’s no wonder that more companies are turning toward updating their online security systems. The first line of defense when it comes to data protection and keeping systems safe is cloud security.

In this article, we’ll be exploring exactly what cloud security is, demonstrating its benefits, and clarifying why your business should be moving to cloud security tools. Let’s get right into it.

What Exactly is Cloud Security?

Cloud security is the liberation of security services away from on-site premises and into the remote cloud. Instead of having huge repositories that contain security protocols that you store in your own building, businesses can turn to cloud security to get efficient coverage wherever they are.

By moving to cloud security, you no longer need all the room for server storage, with the tools and software provided by this online form of security directly linking into your systems. These third-party data centers are often much cheaper to run than in-house data centers, saving your business money while also offering an unmatched level of security support.

Going beyond this, cloud security is a very generalist term, acting as an umbrella for many types of cybersecurity. Everything from data center security and c to network security and detection and mitigation tools are included in this holistic practice. In short, it’s a comprehensive form of digital security for your business.

What are the Advantages of Cloud Security?

When it comes to cloud security, a large part of what makes this system so useful for modern businesses is how convenient and accessible it is. Around 20 years ago, to create a strong cyber defense for your company, you would have to designate large portions of your buildings to server storage space, also then paying someone to look after the servers and set up security protocols.

Nowadays, by navigating to a cloud security agency, you’re able to select the cyber defense plan that you want and instantly get access to your business. Going beyond just the convenience of this service, there are a range of benefits to using cloud security:

● Scalable

● 24/7 Support

● DDoS Protection

● Advanced Threat Detection

Let’s break these down further.

Scalable

When it comes to in-house security, if you need to scale your security defenses, then you have to increase your server capacity, buy more hardware, and potentially even hire more management staff. On the other hand, if you need to increase your security when working with a cloud supplier, you simply click on a different package.

As you can click through different personalized plans, you’ll always be able to find the very best cloud security package for your business. With this, scalability is made something simple and easy. Instead of having to plan months in advance, all you need to do if you want to boost your defense is to access your cloud supplier’s webpage and increase the scope of your plan.

Cloud security services make scalability easier than ever.

24/7 Support

Another benefit of cloud security is that whenever you need to get in contact with support, you will be able to do so. Instead of an in-house team that has set working hours, cloud security offers 24/7 support, allowing you to get in contact with someone whenever you need to.

Whether you have a particular problem that you need to sort out or you simply need advice or additional support, you’ll only need to get in contact with your security supplier. This around-the-clock supervision also means that your company is protected at all hours of the day, not just during daylight working hours.

DDoS Protection

20% of businesses that have over 50 employees have suffered a DDoS attack within the past 12 months, demonstrating how common this occurrence is. With additional layers of support and their own defenses, cloud security services are much harder to DDoS. Due to the much larger server base, they are much less vulnerable to DDoS attacks, making your business, in turn, less vulnerable.

With their built-in redundancies and advanced security tools, they’ll prevent attacks and keep your business as safe as possible.

Advanced Threat Detection

As cloud security businesses only exist for that one function, all of their time and budget is poured back into the security protocols. Continually developing their defenses to cover every inch of the MITRE Attack Framework and more, they create a comprehensive level of defense.

From neutralization to detection, every single aspect of this process is covered by a cloud security service, helping to keep your business as safe as can be. It will also cover all of your attack surfaces, helping you with everything from stopping ransomware emails to blocking any data penetration attempts.

This is really only the beginning, with cloud security providing an incredibly advanced level of security for your whole business. No matter what individual packages or specific security protocols you need, you’ll be able to find a cloud security partner that has it all.

Final Thoughts

In an age where the digital threat from hackers is higher than ever, it’s only natural that more and more businesses are turning towards modern methods of protection, mitigation, and defense. As a customizable, scalable, convenient, and comprehensive digital security system, cloud security is one of the most all-encompassing cyber defenses that you can invest in.

With continual updates, around-the-clock support, and the ability to scale your security services at a moment’s notice, cloud security is the mobile tool that all modern businesses should be looking towards.