Cloud Computing Revenue Poised to Hit $519 Billion by 2017

Research and Markets has released its Global Cloud Computing Services Market Report 2022, predicting cloud computing revenue will hit $519 billion by 2027.

Cloud computing has been gaining steam for years, but the global pandemic sent cloud adoption into overdrive. Companies large and small have been migrating to the cloud, utilizing a combination of private, public, hybrid, and mutlicloud options.

According to Research and Market’s latest report, the industry’s revenue is expected to hit $519 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%. The firm attributes that growth to the transformative effect of the cloud: