Clarksworld Magazine Closes Submissions, Blames AI

Clarksworld Magazine is no longer accepting submissions after being inundated by AI-generated content.
Clarksworld is a science fiction and fantasy magazine that accepts submissions from outside authors, and is known to pay very well. Unfortunately, the magazine has been inundated with AI-generated content, forcing them to close submissions for the time being.
The news was announced on Twitter:
In follow-up replies to suggestions that the magazine use AI detection tools to weed out unwanted submissions, the publication said none of the existing tools work well enough:
Clarksworld is just the latest example of the challenges AI is creating and how difficult it is to adapt to the changes it brings.