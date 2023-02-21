Clarksworld Magazine Closes Submissions, Blames AI

Clarksworld Magazine is no longer accepting submissions after being inundated by AI-generated content.

Clarksworld is a science fiction and fantasy magazine that accepts submissions from outside authors, and is known to pay very well. Unfortunately, the magazine has been inundated with AI-generated content, forcing them to close submissions for the time being.

The news was announced on Twitter:

Submissions are currently closed. It shouldn't be hard to guess why. — clarkesworld (@clarkesworld) February 20, 2023

In follow-up replies to suggestions that the magazine use AI detection tools to weed out unwanted submissions, the publication said none of the existing tools work well enough:

None of the detection tools are reliable enough. — clarkesworld (@clarkesworld) February 20, 2023

Clarksworld is just the latest example of the challenges AI is creating and how difficult it is to adapt to the changes it brings.